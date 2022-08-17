Lancaster Italian restaurant reopens after refurb
A popular Italian restaurant in Lancaster city centre has reopened after refurbishment.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:51 pm
Bella Italia had been closed for renovation work both inside and outside the Church Street premises, and reopened on Tuesday.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page thanks everyone involved for their hard work.
It says: "Huge thank you to the painters & decorators, the upholsterers, electricians, and everyone else who contributed."
Most Popular
-
1
Exclusive: Buyer submits offer for Morecambe's £5m Arndale Centre
-
2
Weekend closures to take place on M6 near Lancaster as part of £1.7m bridge repairs
-
3
Lancaster gets ready for return of music festival
-
4
£15m Heysham Business Park expansion plans submitted to Lancaster City Council
-
5
Lancaster Italian restaurant reopens after refurb
Photos from the Facebook page show the finishing touches being put to the restaurant and how it now looks inside.