Lancaster Italian restaurant reopens after refurb

Bella Italia had been closed for renovation work both inside and outside the Church Street premises, and reopened on Tuesday.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page thanks everyone involved for their hard work.
It says: "Huge thank you to the painters & decorators, the upholsterers, electricians, and everyone else who contributed."
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe pub counts down to reopening after refurb
-
2
Lancaster riverside pub reopens after summer refurb
-
3
Consultants appointed to support development of new culture and heritage strategy for Lancaster
-
4
Lancaster-led research results in launch of new, accessible courses for budding entrepreneurs
-
5
10 great fish and chip shops in Lancaster & Morecambe
Photos from the Facebook page show the finishing touches being put to the restaurant and how it now looks inside.