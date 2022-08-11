Lancaster Italian restaurant reopens after refurb

A popular Italian restaurant in Lancaster city centre has reopened after refurbishment.

Bella Italia had been closed for renovation work both inside and outside the Church Street premises, and reopened on Tuesday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page thanks everyone involved for their hard work.

It says: "Huge thank you to the painters & decorators, the upholsterers, electricians, and everyone else who contributed."

Photos from the Facebook page show the finishing touches being put to the restaurant and how it now looks inside.

