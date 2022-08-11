Lancaster Italian restaurant reopens after refurb

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella Italia had been closed for renovation work both inside and outside the Church Street premises, and reopened on Tuesday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page thanks everyone involved for their hard work.

It says: "Huge thank you to the painters & decorators, the upholsterers, electricians, and everyone else who contributed."

Inside the new-look Bella Italia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos from the Facebook page show the finishing touches being put to the restaurant and how it now looks inside.

Inside the new-look Bella Italia.

Putting the finishing touches on Bella Italia.

Inside the new-look Bella Italia.