Lancaster Italian restaurant closes after 33 years

A long-standing Italian restaurant has announced its closure after 33 years.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:20 BST

Marco's in North Road closed its doors for the final time on Sunday May 28.

It will now continue as an online takeaway service.

"It is with great sadness that we must inform you that tonight was our final service in the restaurant," Marco's said on their Facebook page.

Marco's in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street ViewMarco's in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View
"Like many restaurants, we have seen changing spending and eating habits as a result of the current economic climate which unfortunately, when coupled with the current energy crisis, means fewer customers coming through the door.

"This is not the end however as next week we will be launching an exciting new online takeaway venture, offering you a delicious Marco’s meal delivered direct to your door.

"Enjoy your favourite pizza and pasta dishes, tasty breads & sides and maybe even a beer or bottle of wine too from the comfort and of your own home.

"Stay tuned for a new menu and website with online ordering…"

