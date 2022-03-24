Lancaster is the eighth best city in the UK for women to start a business
New data from payments provider Dojo has looked at the best cities for women to start a business in 2022.
The index analysed the number of self-employed women who have started a successful business, and also the number of women employed in these cities, which shows the access to equal opportunities in employment.
The eight index points Dojo analysed to find the best places for women to set up their businesses were:
Gender pay gap in each city
Number of female employees
Number of females who are self employed.
5-year Start-up Survival Rate
Average Weekly Pay
Electricity cost by region (Pence per KWH)
Cost of Living (1 bed in city centre)
Rateable floorspace value per m2
Each element has been assigned a weighted value that contributes to the final index score. The index scores for each city were then ranked to reveal the best cities for women to start a business from.
Ranking in eighth place is Lancaster, scoring a total index score of 55 out of 100. The average weekly pay for women in the city is £569.30 and 5.1 per cent of women in Lancaster are self employed.
At LancasterUniversity, there is a society around supporting women in business, allowing female entrepreneurs to get the support they need when setting up their own business.
The full top 10 is: Chelmsford, Worcester, Carlisle, York, Derby, Hereford, Wakefield, Lancaster, St Albans and Chester.
