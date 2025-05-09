Lancaster hotel opens new window for city gift shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster hotel has partnered with a local arts and crafts gift shop to help showcase its works to guests and visitors to the area.

Lancaster House Hotel has joined forces with The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, an independent business which supports local creative makers by stocking and promoting their handmade arts, crafts, literature and designs.

The hotel has adapted its reception area to display a range of the gift shop’s popular lines of products. The two Lancaster businesses are also planning to hold craft experience days at the hotel as part of this new collaboration, with proposed activities including glass and candle making.

General manager of Lancaster House Hotel Emma Underwood said: “The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is a wonderful gift shop in the heart of Lancaster which is supporting over 20 other local small businesses and creative makers.

Emma Underwood (left) from Lancaster House Hotel and Jan Beal showcase some of the locally themed gifts from The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness.

“Our idea was to work with a local retail business and act as a shop window for visitors to Lancaster. We have a wide diversity of guests from all over the world and we want to promote some of the best locally made products the county has to offer.

“It’s an initiative that ties into our commitment to support our local community, as well as giving our guests something different with a bit of local culture, history and heritage. The shop features a wide array of hand-made gifts lovingly designed and made by local people – with something there for everyone.”

The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness is situated on James Lane in Marketgate in Lancaster.

Owner Jan Beal said: “We’ve been blown away by the support from the team at Lancaster House Hotel. Their offer to give us a remote shop window with a significant footfall of visitors to the area is a huge help.

“We’re already getting guests from the hotel coming into town to see us for our locally themed gifts. It feels like The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness has gone on tour and we couldn’t be more grateful to be showcased in such lovely surroundings at the hotel.”

For further information about The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, visit https://www.facebook.com/thelittleshopofhandmadeloveliness .