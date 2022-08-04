Lancaster hotel launches Hospitality Academy to invest in staff development

Launched at Lancaster House Hotel, the English Lakes Hotels Hospitality Academy is open to existing staff and new recruits of all ages, with Level 2 NVQs including food safety in catering, hospitality team member and personal licence holder for managing retail sales of alcohol.

The hotel group is running the academy to accelerate the careers of newcomers to the hospitality industry, provide best practice support and training and up-skill existing team members.

Courses will be delivered over a 15 month period, with a dedicated tutor assigned for each participant.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues hospitality training academy recruits and staff - from left: Matt Stanaway, Gino Veste, Jose Masia Sanchez, Carl Holt, Joel Brough, Daniel Winstanley, Calum Ng, Lydia Marshall, Amanda Kirk and Sinead Kay (Kendal College).

Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues said: “Training with the Hospitality Academy will provide team members with the requisite baseline of knowledge and skills.

“The key objective of the training is to help embed first rate hospitality and team working skills, and the ability to recognise customers’ individual needs so that every guest feels special and has an excellent experience with us.

“As well as getting new qualifications, they will attend masterclasses and demos from industry professionals and collaborate with other hotels to gain more experience.

“There are multiple benefits for our venues. Our team members will gain a much better understanding of how their role fits with those around them.They will develop critical thinking, team building and leadership skills, and all of that in turn leads to a more customer focused approach.”

The training will be delivered in partnership with Kendal College so that participants attain nationally recognised qualifications.

Kendal College head of faculty for leisure & service industries Richard Axford: “A hospitality team member can work in a range of diverse environments, from food and beverage services and food preparation through to housekeeping, concierge and reservations.

“Job roles are by nature highly varied and although hospitality team members tend to specialise in an area, they have to be adaptable and ready to support team members across their business. It’s great to see English Lakes Hotels making such a defined commitment to workforce development and we’re looking forward to working with them to deliver the training.”