Lancaster hospice’s sustainable charity shop reopens after severe leak forced closure

The Sustainable Superstore, which has helped to dispel a lot of myths about charity shops, has been closed for nearly a month.

The premises, which is home to a range of unique gifts, vintage clothing, retro décor and furniture, sadly saw damage to the shop and some of the items due to a severe leak causing extensive damage.

All repairs have been completed and the silver lining is that the shop is now kitted out with all new stock ready for customers to browse.

The store has now reopened with new stock.

Retail manager at St John’s Hospice, Sophie Lea, said: “We’ve had a fabulous reopening this week and we’ve had a steady stream of customers who’ve been giving us superb feedback.

"Our team have worked so hard to get the store ready for reopening, and we want to thank everyone including volunteers who supported us while we were clearing up, cleaning carpets and replacing stock!”

The money raised by the Sustainable Superstore, and the other nine St John’s Hospice charity shops, supports the local charity directly, as well as giving local people high quality alternatives to fast fashion at a purse-friendly price.

The superstore appeals to people who maybe wouldn’t normally shop in charity shops and showcases some of the incredible items that are donated to St John’s to support local hospice care.