The charity now has 10 retail outlets across north Lancashire and the South Lakes, including furniture, clothing and £1 shops.

Their latest shop, along with the Sustainable Superstore on Kingsway in Lancaster, sells a combination of high quality clothing, home décor, furniture and collectibles.

It’s based in Caton Road and was officially opened on Friday June 2.

The team at the new St John's Hospice shop in Caton Road.

Sophie Lea, head of retail for St John’s Hospice shops, said: “Our shops provide vital income for patient and family care. Shopping in our charity shops is also an important way to shop sustainably. Why buy new when there could be something just right for you at a lower cost, that supports your hospice?!

“We've had so much interest in the shop already, there have been people here every day asking if the shop is open yet. We made our first official sale before the shop even opened – our postie bought a hat to keep the sun off his head when he brought us our post!

“Our shop on Caton Road will be open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, so come and have a browse! Remember, we also have shops in Lancaster, Bare, Morecambe, Slyne, Kendal and Garstang, so there truly is a shop and a bargain for everyone.”

The new shop can be found at Research House, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE. If you take the turning off at the Lansil Industrial Estate you’ll see the St John’s signage.

Shoppers at the new St John's Hospice shop in Caton Road.

Shop manager Nicola officially opening the new shop.