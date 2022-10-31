Lancaster holiday home experts launch trailblazing energy positive lodges

Perfect Parks, formed in 2018 and based at White Cross, operates a team of holiday park specialists with expertise in everything from site planning, sales training and strategy to unit purchasing.

Working with national park operator Darwin Escapes, Perfect Parks will be unveiling the groundbreaking lodges next month.

Conceived and constructed by Perfect Parks, the new designs are a revolutionary twist on the high-quality lodges that have been earned Darwin Escapes a reputation among the UK’s best holiday operators.

The Super Nova Eco Lodge, carefully designed to produce more energy than it consumes, is the first of its kind as two leaders of the UK holiday world collaborate to create a more sustainable future.

The lodges generate energy with solar panels incorporated seamlessly into the stylish exterior, which has been designed to blend a contemporary aesthetic with a look that respects and complements the natural beauty of each holiday site.

Built to an exceptionally high standard with materials of uncompromising quality, each lodge uses photovoltaic technology to drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

The energy saved can be used within the lodge, exported back to the grid, saved in batteries for later use or even deployed to charge electric vehicles.

Over time, this new era is touted to offer users significant financial benefits alongside the ecological upturn.

The Super Nova Eco Lodge, which will be hosted at New Pines Holiday Home Park in Rhyl, Denbighshire, for 12 months, will be unveiled on November 5 and 6 .

New Pines provides a fitting venue to debut the future of lodge holidays.

Rated five stars by Visit Wales, it’s fully equipped with a pool, bistro, bar and entertainment facilities for owners to enjoy whenever they visit.

The owners-only resort is one of five owned and operated by Darwin Escapes in North Wales, including the upcoming Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat, which will open its gates for the first time in 2023.

Michael Johnstone, sales director at Perfect Parks, said: “We understand as well as anyone how crucial it is to look after the environment.

"Part of what makes holiday lodges across the UK so special is the opportunity to be close to nature and we don’t take it for granted.

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to be showcasing the new lodge at New Pines Holiday Home Park next month. We really can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done.”

Shaun Roberts, group head of sales for Darwin Escapes, said: "When Perfect Parks approached us about making New Pines the home of the first Super Nova Lodge for the next year, we jumped at the chance. We're excited to be able to show off this hidden gem of a resort, as well as this state-of-the-art lodge.”

For more information about the Super Nova lodges, go online at https://fliphtml5.com/bookcase/hfclr

