Lancaster historic property specialist to address key industry figures at prestigious two day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank, of Frank Holmes Fine Décor Limited, has been invited to talk about his work as an advanced level trained approved Lincrusta installer and finisher and his bespoke decorative effects’ projects.

The two day event takes place on September 26 and 27at 18th century stately home Capesthorne Hall, Siddington, Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees include representatives from companies such as Laura Ashley, GP and J Baker, Little Greene, and Romo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda and Frank Holmes of Frank Holmes Fine Decor.

Frank is a member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen, a title denoting the highest professional qualification in craft industries. He undertakes decorative and restoration projects across North West England and his work has featured on Channel 4 series Renovation Nation.

His clients have included Lincrusta Heritage, Quite Simply French, Lancaster, work with Patience & Gough, Windermere, and public sector and private clients across Lancashire, the Lake District and Cheshire.

‘This is our first time at Design Central North West,” Frank said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great honour to have been invited to speak. Not only will I have a chance to share my knowledge and love for period property restoration but also tell people about the wonders of Lincrusta with its beautiful, highly versatile and popular designs by world-renowned designers, artists and architects.”

Frank is perfectly placed to speak about Lincrusta because it’s manufactured in Morecambe – on Frank's doorstep.

The linseed-oil based wall covering was invented in 1877 by Frederick Walton. The washable wallcovering quickly became a popular alternative to ornate plaster work because of its beauty, practicality and durability. Lincrusta has stood the test of time and been incorporated in properties ranging from royal homes to railway carriages.

Frank, who attended the former Skerton High School, has come a long way since he started as a painter and decorator more than three decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I began with a friend, with little cash between us. Our first job was to paint the inside of what was The Grove restaurant, Morecambe. We borrowed a Tesco trolley and trundled our materials across town in earnest.”

After striking out on his own he later became an Approved Lincrusta Installer and Restorer. This was a catalyst to specialize in heritage decorating and to incorporate traditional skills such as gilding and wood-graining into his work.

“I love working with Lincrusta wallcoverings because it combines my passion for the product and an eye for colour with optional decorative finishes, to create distinctive decorative features ranging from feature walls, boutique bedrooms, bar fronts, dado panelling and more,” he said.

“I’m also reintroducing a range of handmade heritage designs into projects, such as Victorian door panels from the 1890s and stunning French Art Deco designs not seen since the 1920s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Frank Holmes Fine Décor is run by Frank and his wife Amanda, who deals with the business side of the firm and who undertakes archival research.

The company is celebrating 33 years in business and is an active member of Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce.