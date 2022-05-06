Lancaster, Heysham and Milnthorpe shop jobs at risk as McColl’s on brink of collapse

The retailer said it was "increasingly likely" it would fall into administration unless talks around a rescue deal were successful, the BBC reports.

Discussions about securing the future of the business are ongoing.

More than 16,000 people are employed by McColl's, which has a partnership agreement with the supermarket chain Morrisons.

McColl's in Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Image: Google Street View

It has stores in Willow Lane and Barley Cop Lane in Lancaster, Oxcliffe Road in Heysham and in Milnthorpe..

McColl's said that without any fresh funding in the short-term, the group would likely "be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees".

Sky News has reported that Morrisons has proposed a deal to McColl's lenders which involves injecting funds into the struggling retailer.

It reported that it would stop McColl's collapsing and save many jobs by keeping most of its 1,400 shops open.

McColl's has a wholesale tie-up with Morrisons, as well as Martin's newsagents, with a strategy centred around an image of a "neighbourhood retailer".

According to its website, it serves about five million customers each week, having been founded in Glasgow in 1901.

But earlier this week, the listed company warned that its shares would be suspended because it was unable to meet the deadline for filing its annual results.