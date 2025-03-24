Lancaster Grand Theatre celebrates 243 years of excellence and a bright future ahead

Lancaster Grand Theatre, the third oldest provincial theatre in the UK, is marking a stellar start to 2025 with rising ticket sales and an ever-growing loyal audience base.

The 460-seat venue, located in the heart of Lancaster, continues to thrive as it heads into its 243rd year, offering a diverse and dynamic programme of more than 250 shows annually.

With something for everyone, from comedy to drama and everything in between, the theatre has seen a remarkable rise in both attendance and return visits.

In 2024, Lancaster Grand welcomed a staggering 60,000 guests from all over the north west and even further afield, including international visitors, showcasing its widespread appeal and commitment to providing top-tier live entertainment.

Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The first three months of 2025 have already exceeded expectations, with 14,500 visitors enjoying a variety of performances – a clear sign that 2025 is on track to surpass these impressive numbers.

In line with its 2024-2027 strategy, Lancaster Footlights and Grand Theatre CIO are excited about the continued improvements to the theatre’s infrastructure and services.

Ongoing interior upgrades, spearheaded by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, are enhancing the overall customer experience.

In addition, the theatre has launched a new website that aligns with the refreshed brand identity developed throughout 2024, making it easier for customers to access information, book tickets, and engage with the theatre’s offerings.

Inside Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Accessibility continues to be a top priority, with further efforts underway to ensure the venue is welcoming to all visitors.

Ellie Singleton, theatre manager, said: "Despite the challenges that have faced the theatre industry, we’re incredibly proud to see Lancaster Grand Theatre thriving. Not only are we experiencing record engagement numbers, but we are also growing as a close-knit community.

"As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue enhancing our venue, services, and audience experience to ensure that the Grand Theatre remains a cornerstone of cultural life in Lancaster for years to come.”

With plenty of opportunities to support the theatre, whether through attending live performances, participating in charity events, or engaging in community activities, there’s no better time to get involved. For more information about Lancaster Footlights and Grand Theatre CIO, including upcoming events and ticket bookings, please visit lancastergrand.co.uk