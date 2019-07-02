Lancaster gift shop and gallery named best in the north of England

A Lancaster business has been awarded with the highly contested accolade of Best Gift Shop in Northern England at a recent ceremony.

The event, organised by England’s Businesses Awards, showcases the best of the best from the regional heats held earlier in the year. Each nominated business is independently assessed through a series of face to face visits, secret shops, votes on the official website and customer comments.

Graham Armstrong Jones, owner of winning business Inspire Gifts & Gallery, in New Street, said: “We were taken aback when we first heard about our nomination into the Lancashire finals; the fact we were nominated secretly by several customers was a a huge honour in itself.

“Winning best Lancashire Gift Shop and Best Lancaster Business was amazing, but to then be named Best Gift Shop in the whole of northern England is confirmation that the hard work and long hours are worth it.”

There are regular exhibitions in the shop’s first floor gallery, including a printmaking exhibition on until the end of July. The gallery also doubles up as the location for Lancaster’s Makers Market held on the first Saturday of each month.