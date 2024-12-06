Lancaster firm scoops two prestigious national educational excellence awards

Lancaster business Ascentis has achieved an extraordinary milestone by winning two awards for their educational excellence.

The firm won Innovation of the Year and Awarding Organisation of the Year at the prestigious FAB 2024 Awards.

The awards ceremony, held in Leicester, showcased the very best in educational excellence across the UK, and Ascentis was proudly recognised for its outstanding contributions.

Being named Awarding Organisation of the Year is an honour which reflects Ascentis’ unwavering commitment to delivering high quality qualifications and exceptional support to learners and educators nationwide.

Ascentis celebrating the Awarding Organisation of the Year award. Photo by Nick Osborne

In partnership with Metaverse Learning, Ascentis was also thrilled to win Innovation of the Year for its groundbreaking work in immersive technology. This collaboration launched innovative tools designed to transform English language learning, now available to all Ascentis ESOL centres.

Jason Holt, co-founder and CEO of Metaverse Learning, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Ascentis, and this award is a testament to the innovation that can come from a pioneering AO and a deeply collaborative approach to building state-of-the-art technology.

"The immersive learning being generated is already changing the lives of learners—and we’ve only just begun. Watch this space!”

Adding to the excitement, 2025 will mark Ascentis’ 50th anniversary. Winning these awards as the organisation approaches this milestone makes the achievement even more meaningful, highlighting its legacy of excellence and innovation in education.

Ascentis and Metaverse Learning celebrating the Innovation of the Year award. Photo by Nick Osborne

As a registered educational charity, Ascentis’ sole mission is to provide the highest level of service to all its customers. The organisation is dedicated to creating clear progression pathways, empowering learners to climb the ‘qualifications ladder’ and achieve their lifelong aspirations.

Phil Wilkinson, Ascentis Group CEO, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive the Innovation of the Year award alongside Metaverse Learning and to be named Awarding Organisation of the Year. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire Ascentis team.

"We remain committed to providing high quality educational opportunities and making a positive impact on learners’ lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey so far!”

The FAB Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the exceptional contributions of awarding organisations to education and skills development in the UK. For more details, visit the FAB Awards website.