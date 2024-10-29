Happy 20th birthday to Student Housing Lancaster!

A Lancaster business is celebrating 20 years of helping to house students in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student Housing Lancaster were visited by Lancaster BID in honour of the milestone.

For two decades they have been providing students with homes and supporting landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster BID said on Facebook: “They have been a valued part of our city centre and we can’t thank the team – Matt, Kerri, Calvin and Suzannah – enough for their hard work.”

Students in need of a Lancaster location can visit their website at https://studenthousinglancaster.co.uk/