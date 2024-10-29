Lancaster firm marks 20 years of supporting students in the city

Happy 20th birthday to Student Housing Lancaster!
A Lancaster business is celebrating 20 years of helping to house students in the city.

Student Housing Lancaster were visited by Lancaster BID in honour of the milestone.

For two decades they have been providing students with homes and supporting landlords.

Lancaster BID said on Facebook: “They have been a valued part of our city centre and we can’t thank the team – Matt, Kerri, Calvin and Suzannah – enough for their hard work.”

Students in need of a Lancaster location can visit their website at https://studenthousinglancaster.co.uk/

