Lancaster firm Eventus Recruitment Group wins Professional Services Award

The Eventus Recruitment Group are celebrating after winning the Professional Services Award at the Red Rose Awards.

In the Professional Services Award category, the Lancaster-based recruitment agency was up against some of Lancashire’s top businesses, including finance, financial services and health and safety firms. The Red Rose Awards celebrates business excellence across Lancashire.

The Eventus Recruitment Group were over the moon with the judges’ feedback, as it sums up their passion for what they do perfectly: “From the moment Eventus walked in we were blown away by the passion, care and how well they treat their team and clients. There’s a real sense of community and doing for others, which clearly stood out. There’s a clear strategy and Eventus is putting infrastructure in place to make that happen.”

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group, expressed her delight at winning the award, saying: “Having been a finalist for this category previously, and also a judge, and seeing all of the work that goes into deciding who the winner is makes me even more delighted and proud to be the winner of the Professional Services category.

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group, with the Red Rose Award.

"I tell my team how wonderful they are constantly but to receive such a prestigious award in such a fiercely high quality category is testament to the team and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them.”

​The Eventus Recruitment Group are dedicated to transforming lives and businesses through their innovative and unique recruitment services in legal, finance and financial services sectors.

Their bespoke approach ensures that they get to know their clients and candidates personally, enabling them to quickly establish the perfect fit for talented professionals and businesses.

With a team boasting more than 100 years of combined experience, they are committed to excellence, value, ethics, and trust within the recruitment industry.