Lancaster firm designs new logo for CBeebies TV programme

A Lancaster design agency has proudly unveiled its latest accomplishment – the design of the new logo for Dodge’s Pup School, a fresh and engaging children’s TV programme on CBeebies.

The logo, now an integral part of the show’s branding, captures the playful, educational essence of Dodge’s Pup School and appeals to young viewers and their families.

With years of experience in branding and a proven track record of delivering memorable and interactive designs, the team at Utter Creatives was able to develop a logo that resonates with the show’s themes of fun, learning, and friendship.

"Working with CBeebies and the talented team behind Dodge’s Pup School has been an absolute pleasure," said Dee Darcy, creative director at Utter Creatives Ltd.

"We approached this project with the goal of creating a logo that would be instantly recognisable and beloved by children, while also conveying the show's playful spirit and educational values."

The design of the logo features bright, cheerful colours and playful, rounded shapes that reflect the friendly, welcoming nature of the programme’s main character, Dodge, and his friends.

Dodge’s Pup School is one of CBeebies’ newest additions, designed to inspire children’s imaginations and foster a love of learning through the relatable adventures of Dodge and his friends in their delightful school setting.

With the new logo, the show has a visual identity that complements its mission of encouraging curiosity, teamwork, and learning.

Utter Creatives Ltd has a strong reputation for providing impactful branding and design solutions for diverse clients, from media and tech companies to consumer brand.

For more information about Utter Creatives Ltd and their portfolio of projects, visit www.uttercreatives.co.uk

