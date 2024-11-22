Lancaster firm designs new logo for CBeebies TV programme

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancaster design agency has proudly unveiled its latest accomplishment – the design of the new logo for Dodge’s Pup School, a fresh and engaging children’s TV programme on CBeebies.

The logo, now an integral part of the show’s branding, captures the playful, educational essence of Dodge’s Pup School and appeals to young viewers and their families.

With years of experience in branding and a proven track record of delivering memorable and interactive designs, the team at Utter Creatives was able to develop a logo that resonates with the show’s themes of fun, learning, and friendship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Working with CBeebies and the talented team behind Dodge’s Pup School has been an absolute pleasure," said Dee Darcy, creative director at Utter Creatives Ltd.

Dee Darcy, creative director (left), and Naomi Holden, graphic designer at Utter Creatives.Dee Darcy, creative director (left), and Naomi Holden, graphic designer at Utter Creatives.
Dee Darcy, creative director (left), and Naomi Holden, graphic designer at Utter Creatives.

"We approached this project with the goal of creating a logo that would be instantly recognisable and beloved by children, while also conveying the show's playful spirit and educational values."

The design of the logo features bright, cheerful colours and playful, rounded shapes that reflect the friendly, welcoming nature of the programme’s main character, Dodge, and his friends.

Dodge’s Pup School is one of CBeebies’ newest additions, designed to inspire children’s imaginations and foster a love of learning through the relatable adventures of Dodge and his friends in their delightful school setting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the new logo, the show has a visual identity that complements its mission of encouraging curiosity, teamwork, and learning.

The logo created by Utter Creatives in Lancaster.The logo created by Utter Creatives in Lancaster.
The logo created by Utter Creatives in Lancaster.

Utter Creatives Ltd has a strong reputation for providing impactful branding and design solutions for diverse clients, from media and tech companies to consumer brand.

For more information about Utter Creatives Ltd and their portfolio of projects, visit www.uttercreatives.co.uk

Utter Creatives has delivered projects for companies across various sectors, including media, education, tech, food and entertainment.

Related topics:CBeebiesLancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice