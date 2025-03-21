Lancaster firm celebrates double award nomination

Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates Ltd, an independent company based in Lancaster, has been named a finalist in two prestigious categories at the North West Family Business Awards 2025.

The firm has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to values-driven business in the Purpose Driven Small Business category and its outstanding community contributions in the People’s Choice Community Champion category.

Founded in 2019 by Nicola Combe, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates Ltd has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the estate planning industry.

Offering a comprehensive range of services, including Wills, Trusts, Lasting Powers of Attorney, and Executor services, the company is celebrated for its compassionate and personalised approach to meeting the needs of families across the region.

The People’s Choice Community Champion award holds particular significance, as it is determined by a public vote. Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates Ltd is encouraging the community to support them when voting opens.

Nicola said: “We are thrilled to be named finalists in these two inspiring categories. It’s an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, who consistently go above and beyond for our clients and

community. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us.”

Building on a strong foundation of recognition, Morecambe Bay Wills and Estates Ltd has won accolades nationally such as Community & Charity Champions (National) and Estate Planning Firm of the Year (National)

at the British Wills and Probate Awards in 2024.

The winners of the North West Family Business Awards 2025 will be revealed at a ceremony on Friday May 9 at The Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.