Lancaster filmmakers head to Hollywood to tell story of one man’s fight for life

Award-winning Lancaster production company McGill Productions has announced its latest feature documentary, Weight of Love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an emotional and visually stunning film following Elven Moshi, a man who once weighed 420 pounds and faced a life-threatening future.

After making the bold decision to fight for his life, Moshi has lost more than 230 pounds, defying the odds to reclaim his health, his family, and his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Harry McGill, with Keith Eccles as associate director and director of photography, and led by executive producer Shane Ogley, Weight of Love will explore Moshi’s physical and emotional journey, the impact of obesity on families, and the societal challenges surrounding weight loss.

Elven Moshi pictured in hospital following surgery.

“This is more than a weight loss story; it’s about survival,” said Shane. “Moshi’s journey is raw, emotional, and deeply inspiring. Our team is committed to telling his story with authenticity, cinematic quality, and the heart it deserves. We believe this film will resonate with millions and save lives.”

McGill Productions will be filming on location across Los Angeles, capturing Moshi’s daily life, training sessions, and a major skin-removal surgery, a crucial final step in his transformation.

The documentary will also feature insights from leading health professionals, personal interviews, and never-before-seen footage of Moshi’s struggles and triumphs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With obesity at crisis levels worldwide, Weight of Love aims to challenge perceptions, break stigmas, and inspire those who feel trapped in their weight loss battles.

McGill Productions has a reputation for cinematic storytelling, having worked with major brands and industry leaders. This project is their most ambitious documentary, with an expected 2026 release and significant interest from major streaming platforms.