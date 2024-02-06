Lancaster farming family shares plans to diversify with pet crematorium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Thornton family at Little Crimbles Farm in Crimbles Lane want to change the use of part of an agricultural building to establish the business.

Little Crimbles Farm is an all-grassland farm, extending to around 80 hectares (200 acres), which until seven years ago was running a dairy herd.

Since the miking activity ceased the focus has been a beef enterprise amounting to 250 head of cattle and taking sheep for winter grazing.

The pet crematorium would be based at Little Crimbles Farm in Cockerham. Photo: Google Street View

With the Basic Farm Payment (i.e. farm subsidy) being phased out and finishing in 2027, there is the need for farming businesses to find alternative income streams and enterprises to maintain the profitability and viability of rural businesses for future generations.

The Thorntons have now submitted a planning application to Lancaster City Council for a pet crematorium, which would provide a service for local veterinary practices in Lancaster and the surrounding area.

The deceased pets would be collected by van and brought to Little Crimbles Farm. If required, the remains would then be retained and returned to the veterinary practice or pet owner.

The enterprise would operate via a collection and delivery service only, and individuals would not be able to visit the site to leave their deceased pets.

Submitted with the application are the details of the proposed incinerator, which is approved by Defra.