Lancaster family garage donation helps keep RNLI volunteers on the road and sea

HiQ Tyres & Autocare, with branches in Lancaster and Halton, in partnership with national tyre provider Davanti Tyres, came to the rescue of Morecambe RNLI to help keep their volunteers on the road.

The RNLI Morecambe, supported by 100 per cent charitable donations, needed new tyres for its Land Rover, which is used to transport and launch its lifeboats.

HiQ and Davanti know that every penny counts to the charity, so when they were contacted by the RNLI for a quote to replace the lifesaving Land Rover with five new specialist tyres, Joe, managing director of HiQ Tyres and Autocare, called Sean of Davanti and between them decided to donate not only the tyres but all the fitting too.

Delivering the tyres to the RNLI.

Joe arranged for his mobile tyre-fitting specialist team to take delivery of the tyres and travel to the boathouse on Morecambe Promenade.

Joe, along with Gary Barnes from the HiQ team, ensured that by changing the tyres on site, the Land Rover remained at the boathouse and was still available for service should a lifesaving emergency call come in.

“It made all the difference to us to be able to keep the vehicle in the event a call came in for us to launch a rescue," said RNLI volunteer Trevor McMeeking.

"HiQ and Davanti’s generous donation meant that we could get the job done quickly and safely and saved us vital time and money as a charity.

Preparing the tyres for the RNLI vehicle.

"We are always grateful to local businesses and residents who show us such generosity; it allows us to continue to keep the bay safe for everyone to enjoy."

Joe Marshall of HiQ said: “it was a pleasure for us to help, and for our colleagues at Davanti, another family business who, like us at HiQ, are very grateful for the superb work the RNLI volunteers do, it was also an excellent way for us to recognise our HiQ 30th anniversary this year and, of course, the upcoming 200th birthday of the RNLI."

The HiQ team.