A Lancaster business has been awarded two prestigious awards for its ground breaking approach to extreme heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peppered Palette Co, the creator of Sweet Heat Fun! sauces, has received two Great Taste Awards from the Guild of Fine Food's expert judges for its Key Lime Carolina Reaper and Pineapple Hot Sauces.

And you can meet the makers at the Booths Supermarket in Scotforth, Lancaster, this Friday August 1 and Saturday August 2 from noon until 5pm.

Todd Guiton, founder and chief rebel at Peppered Palette Co, said: "Instead of punching you in the face, our Carolina Reaper sauces greet you with a smile and a handshake and build heat gradually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd and Kalena Guiton sampling their products to customers at Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop in Lancaster

“These awards validate what we've always believed – that breaking food rules with quality ingredients creates something truly special."

The Great Taste Awards, often described as the ‘Oscars of the food world’, saw more than 14,000 products judged by more than 500 expert judges this year. Peppered Palette Co's double win places them among an elite group of artisan producers recognized for exceptional taste and quality.

What sets Sweet Heat Fun! apart isn't just the heat – it's the versatility. While traditional hot sauces stay firmly in the savoury camp, these award-winning sauces have found their way onto breakfast granola, into cocktail shakers and even drizzled over ice cream.

"We created the first sauce designed initially for desserts that works on literally everything," said Guiton, an American expat who settled in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peppered Palette Co’s sauces on the shelf at Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop in Lancaster.

"Local butchers have incorporated our Pineapple Carolina Reaper into their Jamaican jerk sausages, and we have cocktail bars put our Key Lime variety in spicy margaritas and Pineapple in daiquiris with incredible results."

The Sweet Heat Fun! story began in the United States where Guiton's original Toad Sweat Dessert Hot Sauces won multiple awards at fiery food festivals from Austin to Albuquerque from 1997 through to 2016.

After relocating to Lancaster, he relaunched the products when his career in the NHS came to an end after a traumatic low-speed bicycle crash, refining the recipes to suit British palates while maintaining their rebellious spirit.

‘Born in America, crafted in Britain’ has become the company's motto, reflecting both the international heat culture origins and the quality craftsmanship that has earned the business recognition from their now four Great Taste Awards, alongside their Taste of Lancashire Producer Award received in February 2025.

Each Sweet Heat Fun! sauce is made with real fruit juices and natural spices, with no water/vinegar dilution or artificial additives. The Key Lime Carolina Reaper delivers sophisticated citrus brightness with civilized heat, while the Pineapple variety offers tropical sweetness with what Guiton describes as "a seductive blaze around your palate".

"We're not about pain endurance – we're about flavour adventures," said Guiton. "Even our Carolina Reaper varieties create warmth and excitement rather than mouth-melting torture. The fruit sweetness makes the heat dance instead of burn."

The awards come as Peppered Palette Co prepares for expansion with their products launching in Booths supermarket at Scotforth in Lancaster and gaining traction with independent retailers and butcher shops across the UK. The company has also secured partnerships with local establishments including cocktail bars that feature Sweet Heat Fun! in their signature drinks.

"These Great Taste Awards aren't just recognition for us – they're validation for everyone who believes that the best food experiences come from the most unexpected places," added Guiton. "We're proving that you can take the world's hottest ingredient and create something that makes people genuinely happy."

Great Taste Award judges praised the Key Lime Carolina Reaper. “The key lime flavour coupled with the chilli brings a level of complexity on the palate,” they said. “The mouthwatering acidity is moreish and it has a long finish. We can imagine a lot of uses for this product."

The Pineapple Hot Sauce was commended for its flavours: “A sweet, confected pineapple aroma with a hint of warming spices creates appeal. There is a pleasant and consistent viscosity. It is perfectly sweet for a syrup with a great pineapple flavour and some freshness. The agave provides an additional richness and layer of flavour which works well.

"The chilli is a great addition for both warmth and flavour. The taste lasts well in the mouth and the judges could easily understand how this syrup could be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. Simple and well made.”

Founded by American expat Todd Guiton, Peppered Palette Co is a family-owned small business where Todd gets help from his wife, Sherri, and daughter Kalena. All products are vegan, gluten free, and made with real fruit juices and natural spices.

Sweet Heat Fun! sauces are available at Scotforth Booths, selected independent retailers across the North West and direct from the company. The range includes Key Lime, Pineapple, Orange, and Lemon varieties in both Habanero and Carolina Reaper heat levels.