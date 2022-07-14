Lancaster electronics company announces life-saving charity partnership

Like Tech who provide vital electronic and software support to the power generation industry voted NWAA as their partners due to the incredible work they do for the bay area.

The charity, who are fully-funded by donations from their fundraisers, provide advanced medical crew and equipment to patients when they need it most.

With two bases (Barton and Blackpool) and a fleet of three helicopters, the charity have the challenging task of raising £9.5 million per year to provide their support to patients from Cheshire, right the way up into Cumbria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Technologies kicked off their fundraising efforts by joining the North West Air Ambulance Cross Bay walk on Sunday July 10.

Operating 365 days a year, its crew of Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) paramedics and consultants bring specialist care directly to the scene, ranging from anaesthesia and blood transfusions, to surgical interventions.

The crew’s work can make the difference between life and death, especially for urgently unwell patients or those involved in traumatic incidents.

Like Technologies kicked off their fundraising efforts by joining the NWAAs Cross Bay walk on Sunday July 10.

Twenty five of their team members and their family and friends joined the masses to celebrate the charity and raise some awareness.

Like Technologies kicked off their fundraising efforts by joining the North West Air Ambulance Cross Bay walk on Sunday July 10.

A sea of yellow tops could be seen marching the sandy shores of Morecambe Bay from Arnside to Grange-Over-Sands.

It was an incredible event blessed with glorious weather.

Kate Houlden, managing director of Like Technologies, said: “Every year our team vote for which local charity they would like to support and I am delighted with this year’s choice. To think that the NWAA doesn’t receive any government or NHS funding and relies on the efforts of fundraisers and events like the Cross Bay Walk is astonishing.

“We are proud to provide even the smallest of support we can to the charity over the next year and I know our team have some fun fundraising ideas up their sleeves.”

Like Technologies Ltd is the leading provider of industrial electronic control systems and solutions.

To find out more please visit here or tel: 01524 811383.