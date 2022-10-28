Olivia hopes to lead the way for providing quality, personalised education through nurturing local children’s love of learning.

Instilling confidence and passion that has been widely lost since the pandemic, Olivia’s in-home and online tutoring business covers Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding communities.

Olivia launches Tutor Doctor Lancaster Morecambe after travelling the world and seeing that children have a passion for their education experience when placed in a supportive, personalised environment.

She worked as a tutor on cruise ships in the Caribbean, Hong Kong, Singapore and more and soon after became a lead class teacher with King’s Canterbury school in Shenzhen, China, before returning to the UK when the pandemic hit.

Now, she is refocusing her efforts a little closer to home to further her quest of ensuring education is adored by children from all backgrounds and cultures.

“I really have had a taste for how much students love learning in different cultures all over the world,” said Olivia. “Receiving a rich, diverse education is a privilege and it’s something I believe has been widely forgotten in the UK in recent years, which is why, after spending time embracing teaching and learning all over the world, my mission has brought me back home.

"Every child learns so differently, and my goal is to bring an opportunity to families to give their children the best gift possible with a bespoke, personalised education experience.

“Having taught in over 30 schools in the area since coming home, I’ve had an insight into what local children need to revitalise their love of the classroom.

"My values are purely centred around giving students the confidence needed to help them reap the benefits of academic success.”

Olivia ensures the experience she provides doesn’t follow a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

“There’s so much value in teaching life skills alongside academic subjects in a setting that’s unique to each student," she said.

"Tutor Doctor aligns with my own values that executive function skills should be taught and developed as a fundamental part of children’s main education journey.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to use Tutor Doctor as a platform to nurture students’ full development and to help them realise there’s so much more to academic success than grades.”

With first-hand experience of education in the area and an understanding of the education system as a whole, Olivia hopes to work alongside schools in improving the overall standard of local education provision.

“As an education provider, it’s vital that I work collaboratively with local schools, and they understand that I’m not here to overrule them," she said.

"Many of the problems that have emerged since the pandemic aren’t at teacher or school level, they’re higher up.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for all education providers in the community to take the lead and address what our children need to have a well-rounded and inspiring experience with learning. I’m very proud to be a part of a new chapter for education in the Lancaster and Morecambe communities.”