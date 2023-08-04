Lancaster district tourism celebrated as finalists are announced in county awards

The Dukes theatre in Lancaster is up for the Cultural Venue award, while Lancashire Police Museum is nominated for Visitor Attraction of the Year and Pure Leisure Group has been shortlisted in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park category.

Tewitfield Marina near Carnforth has also been nominated in the Dog Friendly Business category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Cockerham, Moss Wood Caravan Park is up for the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism award, Black Knights Parachute Centre is a finalist for Experience of the Year, and Mill House Farm Pods is up for Family-Run Business of the Year and New Tourism Business.

The Dukes is among the finalists in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023.

The awards, organised by Marketing Lancashire, recognise the success and achievements of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses in a wide range of categories.

The ceremony announcing all the winners will take place at King George's Hall in Blackburn on February 6 2024.

Most finalists will now be ‘mystery shopped’ by industry professionals, who will report their findings to independent judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then be invited for interview with a panel of judges in November, who have the challenge of deciding this year’s winners.

The deadline for applications in the categories of Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year, Large and Small Event of the Year and the Taste Lancashire Producer of the Year, is midnight on Sunday September 10.

The applications must be completed and submitted online on the awards website.

Vikki Harris, Marketing Lancashire director of marketing and partnerships, said: “The finalists announced today have reached an important stage in their journey towards being named Lancashire’s best in class.

"Most will now be ‘mystery shopped’ by industry professionals, who will report their findings to our independent judges. They will then be invited for interview with a panel of judges in November, who have the challenge of deciding this year’s winners.