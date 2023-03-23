Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: Pots of possibility to help repair and revive our society
How could the Lancaster district become a place where enterprises, organisations and people are all actively contributing to the health and wellbeing of their communities and the environment?
Launched last year by the FoodFutures partnership and funded by a £1.5 million grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, the Closing Loops project supports community-led initiatives which answer that question. People across the district have been getting involved by taking part in events and sharing knowledge or skills around things like cooking, composting, gleaning, making and upcycling.
As part of Closing Loops, Lancaster District CVS is now announcing the Pots of Possibility fund, giving community organisations the opportunity to apply for up to £10,000 for their own projects which help us become a zero-waste, regenerative economy – also known as a REconomy.
This is all inspired by the vision that we should create a situation where we are actively repairing and reviving our environment and society, rather than just maintaining them as they are.
The Pots of Possibility fund is divided into two parts: grants of up to £5,000 from the Community Pot which is open now and intended to help test new ideas or run pilots, and up to £10,000 from the REconomy Pot which opens later in the year and will support growth and scaling up.
We’re welcoming any project that fits into one or more of the Closing Loops project themes: Growing, cooking and eating local, seasonal and sustainable food; initiatives that inspire people around sustainable consumption and zero waste practices; initiatives around composting; regenerative enterprises or initiatives for materials currently going to waste; regenerative enterprises or initiatives that enable the sharing and repurposing of resources (tools, materials, spaces and skills) within our communities.
Lancaster District CVS passionately believes that the best and most effective innovations which make the longest-lasting difference come from the grassroots rather than from the top down.
So we’re really excited to be able to offer this grant programme thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, and to work alongside all the Closing Loops project partners as we collaborate to reconnect people, place, community and nature. To find out more about the grants and how to apply, visit www.lancastercvs.org.uk/pots-of-possibility