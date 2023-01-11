Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: Online directory gives some much needed help

Whether we want to improve wellbeing, cope with the cost of living, join social activities, or get specialist support for other issues, there’s plenty on offer – but it can sometimes be difficult to find out when and where help can be found.

Lancaster District CVS has worked in partnership with Bay Health & Care Partners and Lancaster City Council to develop and launch a new online resource: the Lancaster District Directory.

So if you’re going through a challenging time or simply need a wellbeing boost, take a look at directory.lancastercvs.org.uk on your computer, tablet or smartphone – help could be closer than you think.

Catherine, a member of the CVS staff, browses the Lancaster District Directory

Serving Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and our rural areas, the directory lists groups, classes, activities, and advice.

You can use a map to find out what’s available in your area, or browse categories focused on different needs.

For example, we know that some will face difficulty heating their homes or making hot meals this winter.

The Food & Keeping Warm category has information about 30 warm hubs, food clubs, and community cafes in all parts of our district, while the Money & Housing category lists advocacy services, energy saving support, and debt advice help.

Alternatively, if you know someone who needs a bit of a wellbeing boost this new year, why not look at the groups and activities in the Nature & Wellbeing section and share some sessions they might enjoy?

From walk-and-talks on Morecambe prom to harvesting spuds at Claver Hill, there are lots of structured activities to help them spend some time in nature.

Your GP is also a partner in this project.

If they believe that you could benefit from non-clinical support, a member of staff can ask your permission to be referred into a hub run at LDCVS, where our social prescriber will get in touch to help to link you with an organisation which can provide suitable services and activities.

And if you know of people who are doing vital work locally but aren’t yet listed, we’re keen to hear about them.