Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: New funding scheme for young people now available

A new funding scheme for Lancaster and Cumbria, developed by young people, is now open to applications from not-for-profit organisations working with and supporting young people aged 16-24.

The grant is called Break the Mould and is divided into two strands – small grants up to £500 and large grants between £500 and £10,000. The key themes are as follows:

Creating Safe spaces for young people (this includes activities, advice and support for general or minority groups);

Transitioning to adulthood for young people (key life skills);

Mental Health support for young people (post-pandemic).

This trailblazing scheme is made possible by the Francis Scott Trust, grant maker and social investor, which has given £60,000 to a team of young people to distribute across the Trust’s beneficiary area, as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations. The grant programme is managed by young people, for young people. The young funders formed in May of this year and followed up with an inspiring collaboration during a weekend residential in June with Think Forward C.I.C. The Break the Mould program is not just about handing out money; it’s about empowering young voices and shaping their future for the better.

“The scheme has been completely designed by young people which I find amazing,” says Layla, 17, part of the Break the Mould team. “Our voices are finally being listened to.”

Applications up to £500 must be submitted by noon of Wednesday 31st January 2024, but the deadline for the larger grants is noon of Tuesday 31st October 2023. The panel’s decision will be made in November.

To apply for funding you will need to create an account via our online grant platform (click on the application button below). Our application guidance notes can also be downloaded below. Please also view our funding opportunities page for further information.

The talented young team have also designed their own logo and marketing materials so keep an eye out and follow the progress of the grant programme on the Break the Mould social media pages on Facebook and X. These young leaders will meet monthly for deliberations and their valuable insights and expertise will guide crucial decisions regarding the allocation of resources, ensuring the funds reach young people living in their communities.