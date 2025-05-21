Lancaster digital agency awarded Royal Warrant for website services

Reading Room is proud to announce that it has been granted a Royal Warrant by His Majesty The King as Suppliers of Website Development and Management Services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a mark of recognition for the services we provide to the Royal Household reflecting our long-standing relationship which is still ongoing today.

The granting of a Royal Warrant reflects Reading Room’s commitment to maintaining digital services with the highest standards of quality, security, service, and reliability. The Royal Warrant is a prestigious acknowledgment, awarded to companies and individuals who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household for at least five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the recognition, Polly Lygoe, Managing Director of Reading Room, said: "We are honoured to receive this Royal Warrant for our digital and website services. It represents a testament to the skill, dedication, and professionalism of our team. We are proud to continue supporting our clients with the same high standards that have earned us this recognition."

The Reading Room team debuing their new Royal Warrant at Memberwise DX 2025.

Reading Room joins a select group of businesses that meet the high standards required by the Royal Household. The Royal Warrant is a well-respected mark of recognition and is held in high esteem both in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Reading Room remains committed to upholding the traditions of excellence and discretion that are associated with a Royal Warrant.

Reading Room is a leading digital agency with a large Lancaster base, known for its strong technical solutions, delivering everything from research and strategy, through to UX, development and website engineering.

They were formerly known as FatMedia, which has now joined Reading Room.