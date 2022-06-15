Lancaster design studio Two Stories wins award at Lancashire business event

The design studio was selected as a finalist and subsequently won the new Design Award category, which recognises extraordinary design work, strategic thinking, and effectiveness for clients, as well as the success of the business.

Two Stories’ co-founders, Morecambe-born Rob Ellis and Bekkie Hull, were interviewed as part of the award’s rigorous judging process, competing with design agencies from across the county for the title.

The team attended the incredible Red Rose Awards ceremony at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, where they were presented the Design Award by BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver and received feedback from the judges that included naming them as “one of the best design agencies in the country”.

Two Stories has won the Design Award at a Lancashire-wide business awards. From left: Lara Whiteside, Rob Ellis, Joanne Hindley from award sponsor Peter Scott Printers, Bekkie Hull, Stacey Waugh and Lauren Rankine.

Rob Ellis, co-founder and Managing Director of Two Stories, said: “We’re honoured to have won the Design Award at the Red Rose Awards 2022, which ranked us alongside so many fantastic creative agencies across Lancashire. We have grown an incredibly talented and dedicated team here at Two Stories and the way they work together to create the work they do is amazing. This really is a stamp in the history book for our business as we go forward.”

Bekkie Hull, co-founder and Creative Director of Two Stories, said: “We were completely blown away by the comments from the Red Rose Awards judges and feel so proud that they recognise our distinctive approach to design that makes Two Stories so different. It really is a testament to the whole Two Stories team and the hard work and creativity they show daily.”

Two Stories launched in 2019 and already works with a host of large clients across the UK and Europe, including Channel 4’s 4Sales, the London Symphony Chorus, The Advertising Association, events sustainability body isla, as well as well-known regional businesses, such as Morecambe Football Club, Dennison Trailers, and Butler Interiors.

Two Stories’ design studio is based in the heart of Lancaster.