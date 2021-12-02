Lancaster design agency Two Stories strikes the right note with the rebranding of London's top choir

The billboard designed by Two Stories, which reflects the future facing vision of London Symphony Chorus

The London Symphony Chorus briefed Two Stories to create an inspiring brand reflecting and strengthening its position in the industry, articulated and reimagined its vision and values, and reached new audiences and potential members. It also had to complement the brand for its partner - the London Symphony Orchestra.

Two Stories’ approach to the brief began with research and workshops with key stakeholders, including London Symphony Chorus’s council members and its 160 vocal singers, to inform the brand’s purpose and tone of voice.

The London Symphony Chorus’s new brand focuses on the emotional response the chorus provokes and communicates the chorus’s passion and diversity that comes together to create one unified voice.

Bekkie Hull, co-founder and Creative Director at Two Stories

Visually, this translated the brand identity into a unique mark, representing the physical sound of the London Symphony Chorus. Two Stories used a recording of the chorus’s four vocal ranges – soprano, alto, tenor and bass – and ran them through digital visualisation software to look at the different ways sound waves can be imagined; layered together, the circle represents London Symphony Chorus’s one unified voice, made up of its individual parts.

The consultancy also completed the design, development and copywriting for the London Symphony Chorus’s new website, working alongside the chorus’s diversity and inclusion group, to create a digital home for the London Symphony Chorus that is accessible, engaging and educational.

Bekkie Hull, co-founder and Creative Director at Two Stories, said: “The London Symphony Chorus is a world-class symphony chorus with a rich history that exists to be inspiring, ambitious and inclusive. The group came to us to help them align its brand vision across all touchpoints, and we have delivered a recognisable brand that echoes and brings to life the London Symphony Chorus’s heritage and values, elevates and reflects its position in the industry alongside its peers, while motivating and encouraging engagement across all stakeholders.”

“It has been a dream to work on a brand refresh for such a remarkable organisation and we’re delighted to see it live.”

“We have been so impressed with all Two Stories has done for the London Symphony Chorus,” said Owen Hanmer, Chair of the London Symphony Chorus. “Our new brand needed to reflect the future facing vision of our organisation, while still embracing and celebrating our history as a leading, symphonic choir. Two Stories has created a fresh, contemporary identity for the London Symphony Chorus that brings who we are to life, broadens our appeal and makes us even more proud to be part of this wonderful institution.”