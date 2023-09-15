Lancaster dentist relocates to new city centre site in £2.1m investment

Watch more videos on Shots!

The new practice, which has moved from Meeting House Lane to the former Argos unit in St Nicholas Arcades Shopping Centre, was officially launched by practice manager Pepe Newton and her team on Thursday.

After a project lasting nearly four years, all the dentists and staff from the previous practice have now moved to the new site, where patient appointments are now under way.

The move means that mydentist’s 19,500 patients in Lancaster will benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and dental technology, as well as improved wheelchair and disabled access.

The new Lancaster practice was officially launched by practice manager, Pepe Newton, and her team on September 14. Picture by Paul Heyes

The total number of surgeries available has increased from nine to 14, meaning there are a greater range of appointments available, including at weekends.

In addition, mydentist has been able to create 22 new jobs in the local area for clinicians, dental nurses and practice support staff.

Paul Mead, mydentist area development manager, said: “We’ve been working to relocate to a more accessible site in Lancaster for four years, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic.

"With 14 modern surgeries we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities.

Official opening of the new mydentist surgery in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster. Picture by Paul Heyes

"Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Lancaster now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.

“We know that accessing dental care in this region is difficult which is why we’re pleased to be able to offer {my}options, an affordable way to access a dentist when you need one.”

The practice is accepting new patients under {my}options mydentist’s private dental offering.

Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments, and cosmetic dental treatments, with check-ups costing £49.

A full range of dental treatments is on offer including teeth whitening, teeth straightening, hygiene appointments, smile makeovers and dental implants.

mydentist is located at St Nicholas Arcades Shopping Centre, LA1 1NB.