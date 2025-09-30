Lancaster courier business named finalist for top award

A courier and logistics business with a base in Lancaster has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

UK and EU same day courier specialists, Speedy Freight, are shortlisted in the Customer Service Award category for the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards.

The prestigious awards celebrate organisations that consistently demonstrate high operational standards and exceptional service to customers in European supply chain management.

“This shortlisting is a direct result of the dedication and focus our teams bring to the job every day,” said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Freight.

Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Freight.

Speedy Freight currently holds a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +85, significantly above the industry average of +38, an indicator of client trust and loyalty.

The company has also received more than 2,300 five-star reviews and is listed among Trustpilot’s top-rated courier and logistics services in the UK.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on November 6.

