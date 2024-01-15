Lancaster councillor opens new shop specialising in electric bikes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jack Lenox has open e-radicals electric bike shop in King Street - an idea he came up with after being made redundant last year.
Originally from Essex, Jack has lived in the north west for most of his adult life, and in Lancaster for the past few years.
He is currently a Green city councillor for Bulk ward, and is the Green Party's General Election candidate for Lancaster and Fleetwood;
Jack said: "Even before I moved to Lancaster, it was one of my favourite cities to visit for the shopping and nightlife, so I'm really proud to now have a shop here myself.
"There's a relative lack of bike shops with the sorts of bikes I'm selling in this part of the country, so I'm hoping this is a good spot to start a new one.
"To be honest, I've spent the past couple of years hoping someone else would set up a shop like this. It was only after being made redundant as a software engineer early last year that I started seriously contemplating a career switch.
"Although I've ridden bikes all my life, I have no background in the bike industry, and it's in a much more turbulent state than I realised when I embarked on this journey.
"So… fingers crossed! And if you never try, you'll never know!”
Jack's love for cargo bikes started when he set up an e-cargo delivery service during the pandemic lockdowns.
He explained: "I was astonished at how much more quickly I could get around Lancaster by electric cargo bike instead of a car or van.
"And in some cases I've been able to carry stuff I wouldn't even be able to fit in my car.
"Lancaster now has four specialist bike shops. Not only do we complement each other, but collectively, we offer the full spectrum of what is available in the bike world."
E-radicals opened on January 4, but will hold an official opening this Saturday, January 20.
They are Lancaster's exclusive retailer of Riese & Müller bikes, selling a the full range of cargo bikes, family bikes, adventure bikes and classic town and city bikes.