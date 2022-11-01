Baked By Brew and Brew coffee house have become an instrumental part of the Lancaster café scene since launching almost three years ago. They are a lockdown success story going from strength to strength.

Brew said: “As it’s coming up to our third birthday, we thought we’d share a little about what makes our bakery so special. Let us paint the scene – it’s 7am on a cold, dark morning. Behind an unassuming set of white doors at the bottom of a dead end street in the middle of Lancaster, there’s the sound of stand mixers whirring, the hum of ovens and clatter of whisks. The warm, comforting smell of cinnamon wafts out into the street from the basement level bakery. This is Baked By Brew.”

At first, the business was a small operation based in Brew’s kitchen. Elre, the head baker, struggled to keep up demand for her legendary cinnamon buns during lockdown, with a steady queue outside Brew all day testament to how good they are.

Saying it with cake at Baked By Brew.

Soon, the kitchen was too small to keep up with the amount of cake needed and a separate bakery was kitted out. Now there are three full time bakers with the odd helping hand from the Brew staff when they simply have too much to do.

The bakes they produce are always the highest of quality, using the best, seasonal ingredients on offer. Their chocolate for example is traceable, ethical and responsibly sourced,.

Brew said: “From the start we’ve tried to make sure we have cake for everyone. Some of our best sellers are our vegan brownies or gluten free blondies, even our stunning celebration cakes can be made to suit any dietary requirements.

Baked by Brew busy at work.

"We’re all about sharing our love of baking. Luiza had a very busy summer dashing around the north west attending plenty of food festivals and markets.