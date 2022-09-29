Lancaster coffee firm among businesses helped to grow thanks to county council backing

Two Zero is a business support service specifically for scaleup business leaders in Lancashire. It was launched by Lancashire County Council in January 2020.

Its mission is to help Lancashire’s scaleup leaders learn, grow their business 20 per cent and create jobs.

Through Two Zero, Lancashire County Council provides funding for bespoke high growth business support programmes, scaleup insights and networking opportunities.

Atkinson's coffee shop at Lancaster Castle.

A total of 57 Lancashire companies have completed a Two Zero support programme and a further 40 are currently engaged in support managed by Two Zero.

The companies who have completed support have added a total of 182 staff since engaging with Two Zero, growing their employee count from a combined 1006 to 1188. They have grown turnover a combined £30m from £91m to £121m.

Ian Steel leads Atkinsons Coffee in Lancaster, which took part in Two Zero Food and Drink, a tailored programme to help Lancashire businesses in the food and drink sector develop their business for sustained growth.

He said: “Two Zero gave us access to quality coaching, masterclasses and peer groups with similar fast-growing businesses from across Lancashire. Understanding how other businesses operate gave an insight into how to adapt Atkinsons for sustained growth.

“Through the programme, we’ve developed strong relationships with companies such as Goosnargh Gin, which we now stock in our stores.

"We’ve also developed our digital offering since being involved with Two Zero and we have seen strong growth in this part of the business.”

The figures show 55 of the 57 companies who have completed Two Zero support have successfully grown both revenue and employment 20 per cent or more since taking part in a Two Zero programme.

Two Zero has supported Lancashire scaleups through targeted programmes focusing on a range of sectors since its inception, including programmes for food and drink businesses, social enterprises and programmes for female business leaders.

Among its current programmes is Scale to Sale, a scaleup programme designed specifically to help scaleup business leaders plan their exit or develop a strategy to gain external investment.

Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Scaleup businesses make a powerful contribution to economic growth, prosperity and job creation in Lancashire and across the UK. These figures show the vibrancy of the scaleup economy in Lancashire.

“We’re proud to provide funding to this important sub-sector of the Lancashire economy. Through Two Zero, Lancashire County Council has supported some of Lancashire’s most exciting fast-growing businesses and I’ve enjoyed meeting many of these personally.”