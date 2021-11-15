Lancaster Civic Society gives seal of approval to Eden Project North scheme for Morecambe

Aerial view of the proposed development within the Morecambe context. Photo: Eden Project North

The society believes that the applicant, Eden Project North, has clearly demonstrated the effect the scheme will have on the region, and has registered its comments regarding the recent planning application lodged by Eden.

A society spokesman said: "We have complimented Eden Project North on the design which the Society consider to be exemplary and take the view that the applicant has gone to considerable lengths to demonstrate how the impact of significantly increased visitor numbers can be dealt with.

"However, it is suggested that this can be satisfactorily addressed if both the city and county councils play their part in facilitating much improved transport facilities – both road and rail – and increasing the provision of hotel accommodation.

View of the west elevation from the Midland Hotel. Photo: Eden Project North

"Lancaster Civic Society are strongly of the view that the economic impact of the proposals will have a transformational impact on Morecambe and the entire bay area.

"Accordingly, we therefore urge the local planning authority to approve this application."

Lancaster Civic Society was founded in 1967 and in the over fifty years since that time has overseen the preservation of the heritage of the Lancaster and Morecambe district, its outstanding natural beauty, whilst assisting in its future development.