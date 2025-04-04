Lancaster city councillor started Morecambe flats conversion without permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster city councillor seeking planning permission for unauthorised work to change a Morecambe property into flats also failed to acknowledge she is a councillor in her initial application.

Conservative councillor Kate Knight also resisted a conservation officer’s request to reinstate a bay window at the Victorian property, which is “disappointing", a planning report says.

She is seeking part-retrospective planning permission for work at 45 Victoria Street, Morecambe, which is in the town’s conservation area. Her application includes the company name of RWK Property Ltd.

However, planning officers are recommending councillors refuse it.

The property in Victoria Street, Morecambe.

Coun Knight’s application seeks permission for change of use and conversion of the four-floor and basement property into a one-bed flat and two two-bedroom maisonettes. She also wants replacement windows, infill panels at the rear, a replacement front door, new windows, a new front light well, a boundary wall and metal railings.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee will consider it on Monday April 7.

The council report states this type of application would normally be dealt with by planning officers, but because the applicant is a ward councillor, it has to go before other councillors on the planning committee.

The report states: “The application was invalidated when it came to light that the applicant is a councillor, but this was not acknowledged in the application form.

Coun Kate Knight. Image: Lancaster City Council

The original application was submitted before a new city council Development Plan Document, linked to a climate emergency review, was adopted, but the new document had been adopted by the time Coun Knight’s corrected application came.

The report states: “It was apparent during an officer’s site visit in November 2024 that some works were taking place. It is now evident through building control visits that works to facilitate the conversion are nearly completed.”

It adds: “A written government ministerial statement from 2015 says that intentional, unauthorised development is a material consideration to be weighed in the determination of planning applications.

"This arose from government concern about the harm caused where development has been undertaken in advance of obtaining planning permission, and there being no opportunity to appropriately limit or mitigate the harm that has already taken place.”

The report also adds: “The change of use is an opportunity for enhancements to the property. Although it would be desirable for the ground floor bay window to be reinstated at ground floor, the applicant has resisted the conservation officer’s request for this. While this is disappointing, it would not form a valid ground for refusal.”

A supporting statement by Lancaster-based Alston & Donnelly Architecture for the application states: “The proposed change of use and alterations will have little impact on the conservation area.

"The proposed alterations to the existing flat roof bay are thought to improve the modern interventions undertaken as part of the previous use. The window height is reduced and more in-keeping sash windows used.

“The modern sign board will be replaced with a historic-styled timber signboard. Modern brickwork render will soften the modern bay and bring it more in line with the surrounding character.

"The black painted railings take inspiration from the historic railing which, in history, were vernacular to the area. The basement lightwell and window are reinstated, to mirror the original and surrounding properties.”

However, planning officers are recommending the application be refused. They say the change of use to flats would impact on energy and water consumption but the submission fails to consider these through providing a sustainable design statement, so it fails to meet local and national policies.