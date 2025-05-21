Lancaster City Council unveils new energy efficient council homes

Susan Balderstone (Independent Living Officer), Lee Donner (Mason Gillibrand), Jack Baldwin (Baldwin Building Services), Tom Greenwood (Technical Manager), Coun Caroline Jackson (leader of Lancaster City Council), Coun Gina Dowding, and Jo Wilkinson (Chief Officer, Housing and Property).

Some of the UK’s most energy-efficient homes have now been completed in Lancaster as part of an independent living scheme at Alder Grove.

Replacing a structurally unsafe house, the new development delivers four high quality one-bedroom flats, a manager’s office, and a community room – all designed to meet the 2025 Future Homes Standard.

With an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, the homes include the maximum number of solar panels permitted on the site, with energy generated shared between the four dwellings.

Other energy-saving features include electric vehicle charging points and highly efficient storage heaters, helping tenants reduce energy use and lower their bills.

One of the properties in Alder Grove.

Lancaster City Council is the first local authority in the north west to have use the Etopia MMC (Modern Methods of Construction) approach, which offers value for money against delivery timescales.

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member for housing at Lancaster City Council, said: “I’m delighted that work on these much-needed new homes is now complete.

"This project is part of our wider commitment to improving the energy efficiency of council housing and increasing the supply of high quality homes for local people.

"It also reflects our strong dedication to working with local contractors wherever possible and supporting our local economy.

“Residents will enjoy warmer, more affordable homes, while we continue to tackle the climate emergency and move closer to our net zero ambitions. The housing team are to be congratulated for their imaginative approach to this site.

"This project was ground-breaking in its approach to construction and provided efficiency and speed in terms of resources and quality.”

The development was supported by £236,000 in funding from Homes England.

Lee Donner, project architect and director of Mason Gillibrand Architects, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have helped our clients at Lancaster City Council to provide high quality, energy efficient and much needed new homes.

“Despite a tricky, tight site and working hard to accommodate existing mature trees, the new building is smart and contemporary with modern open plan living spaces.

“It is really encouraging to see that despite a difficult financial climate, local authorities can build great new homes, using highly skilled local tradespeople.”

Jack Baldwin, from Baldwin Building Services Limited, added: “We have immense pride in delivering this innovative new building, made possible through the strength of the Lancaster City Council housing team, the proficiency of Mason Gillibrand as designers, and the expertise of our local supply chain.”

"This project is a great example of how local collaboration and innovation can create lasting value for Lancaster.”