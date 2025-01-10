Lancaster City Council to host careers fair

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:28 GMT
Lancaster City Council’s Business, Employment and Skills Team is inviting anyone looking for a new job or training opportunity in 2025 to its forthcoming Lancaster District Jobs and Careers Fair.

This free event is taking place on Tuesday January 28 in the Ashton Hall at Lancaster Town Hall from 1pm to 6pm.

Employers you can meet on the day include Tech Lancaster Ltd, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University, Lancaster & Morecambe College, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Forces Employment Charity, Lancaster City Council, Alcedo Care, the Civil Service, Haven Lakeland, Forsberg and Unique Kidz and Co.

For more information, including more details about the wide range of employers you can expect to meet on the day, as well as timings and to register to attend, visit https://loom.ly/g0Imfcw

If you are an employer or organisation looking to exhibit, you can still submit an expression of interest in attending at https://loom.ly/I-oYXPg

