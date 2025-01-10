Lancaster City Council to host careers fair
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This free event is taking place on Tuesday January 28 in the Ashton Hall at Lancaster Town Hall from 1pm to 6pm.
Employers you can meet on the day include Tech Lancaster Ltd, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University, Lancaster & Morecambe College, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Forces Employment Charity, Lancaster City Council, Alcedo Care, the Civil Service, Haven Lakeland, Forsberg and Unique Kidz and Co.
For more information, including more details about the wide range of employers you can expect to meet on the day, as well as timings and to register to attend, visit https://loom.ly/g0Imfcw
If you are an employer or organisation looking to exhibit, you can still submit an expression of interest in attending at https://loom.ly/I-oYXPg