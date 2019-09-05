Lancaster City Council seeks public opinion on proposed modifications to the Local Plan

Lancaster City Council is seeking public opinion on whether the Local Plan is ‘legally compliant and sound’ following the publication of proposed main modifications.

Local authorities are required by law to prepare a Local Plan to set the local planning framework for their area.

Earlier this year the submitted plan was subject to a public examination. Following the local hearing sessions, the independent planning inspector has asked the council to consult on main modifications. This consultation gives people the opportunity to comment on the proposed modifications.

The responses received to this consultation will be sent to the planning inspector, who will take them into account when deciding whether the local plan can be adopted by the council.

Coun John Reynolds, Cabinet member with responsibility for planning policy, said: “The Local Plan sets out a strong vision for the future of the Lancaster district that will allow its economy to thrive and prosper. Communities and developers will also have greater certainty about where development will happen and we will also be in a much stronger position to influence where infrastructure, such as roads and schools, need to be provided.”

The plan, which has been subject to extensive consultation and examination, will guide development in the Lancaster district until at least 2031.

It plans for more than 12,000 new homes across the district and also includes details of where new housing and employment sites will be built to help create potentially 9,500 new jobs.

It also includes land allocations for the open spaces, shops and community facilities necessary to create places people want to live, work and do business.

The Local Plan documents, supporting information and details on how to comment are available atwww.lancaster.gov.uk/planning-policy-consultations.

The deadline for responses is 5pm on Monday, October 7. Only representations considered ‘duly made’ and on associated matters will be forwarded to the inspector for consideration. All representations made previously have been taken into account by the inspector and should not be repeated.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to the website can contact Lancaster City Council for a representation form by emailing planningpolicy@lancaster.gov.uk, ringing 01524 582383 or writing to Directorate of Economic Growth and Regeneration, Planning and Housing Policy Team, Lancaster City Council, Lancaster Town Hall, PO Box 4, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.