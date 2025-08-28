Lancaster City Council launches new allergen register to help protect diners

Residents and visitors with food allergies can now check whether a food business has agreed to stop serving allergen-sensitive customers, thanks to Lancaster City Council’s newly launched Allergen Stop Agreement Register.

Currently listing 45 establishments, the register is part of ongoing food safety work to safeguard the public.

Food safety officers conduct covert sampling by ordering meals and declaring allergies to dairy (milk), soya or crustaceans. These samples are then sent to a lab for allergen testing.

If risks are found – such as poor procedures, high contamination potential, or past incidents – officers issue a STOP agreement with the businesses and continue monitoring the businesses.

While not a legal notice, the agreement urges businesses to improve their practices and training, so customers with allergies, intolerances, or coeliac disease can eat safely.

Failure to comply with a STOP agreement, especially if it results in an allergic reaction, will be treated as a serious aggravating factor and may lead to formal enforcement.

Coun Paul Hart, Lancaster City Council’s member with responsibility for Environmental Health and Enforcement, said: “It is of paramount importance that food businesses take the necessary and required precautions to prevent cross-contamination of allergens in their food.

“Our food safety officers work hard to ensure businesses have robust systems in place to protect customers from food allergens and will continue with district-wide spot checks and working with businesses where issues have been identified.

“It is encouraging that many businesses who have not been able to ensure their food is appropriate for a person with an allergy have agreed to the STOP order.”

Food business have a legal responsibility to detail allergens in their food when asked – many cater safely and are allergen aware.

Customers with allergies are encouraged to discuss their specific requirements when ordering food.

View the full register of businesses with STOP agreements at www.lancaster.gov.uk/allergens