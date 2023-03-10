The city council has developed a Fair Work Charter to improve working conditions and raise employment standards for workers across the district.

It is now calling on local businesses and organisations to join in and make working in the Lancaster district even more attractive to current and future employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once implemented, Lancaster’s Fair Work Charter will be the first of its kind in Lancashire and draws on the experiences of similar charters in operation in Manchester and Liverpool.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Areas covered include fair pay and job security, healthy safe workplaces, employee voice and good employee relations, and a commitment to flexibility, diversity and equality.

The council is now asking the views of businesses, work and employment specialist organisations, residents and trade unions for their views on the draft to help inform the final charter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jason Wood, cabinet member with responsibility for corporate services, said: “The benefits of fair employment practices are as plentiful for business and local society as they are for employees.

“Good terms of employment attract high calibre staff, enhance productivity and customer experience which, in turn, all support financial sustainability and organisational success as well as improved quality of life for employees. This creates increased wealth and demand for products and services within the local community.”