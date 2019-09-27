Lancaster City Council asks businesses for views on life in district

Lancaster City Council is asking businesses for their views on what it’s like to operate in the district with the launch of an online survey.

The aim of the survey is to gather feedback from businesses to help the council focus on ways in which it can help provide the best environment for them to grow and prosper.

With many exciting projects in the pipeline, such as Lancaster’s Canal Quarter, the Eden Project and the Heysham Gateway, the information gathered will also help the council shape its economic development strategy. This is the second survey of its kind undertaken by the council and to ensure the results have as positive an impact as possible, the council is urging as many businesses as possible to take part.

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, Cabinet member with responsibility for economic development and regeneration, said: “Anyone who owns or manages a local business, however big or small, new or well-established, is being urged to take part in the survey so that they can share their views and ideas on what is needed for businesses to succeed here and how the council and its partners can help.”

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/businesssurvey. The closing date for the survey is November 11.