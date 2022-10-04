Lancaster chippy wins top honour from worldwide foodie website

The Prospect Street takeaway has been awarded the Restaurant Guru - Best Seafood in Lancaster award.

Restaurant Guru, which is one of the world's most popular foodie websites with more than 30 million users, provides users with the complete information on restaurants, including visitors' reviews, menus and photos.

Users can choose the cuisine, the type of restaurants, filter the average price and locate the place using an integrated map.

Hodgson's has won a Restaurant Guru award.

Nigel Hodgson, who has run Hodgson’s with his wife Linda for almost 25 years, said: "I think we have done so well with this new award as we do pride ourselves on solely buying the most sustainable fish available and being certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)."

Hodgson's are one of the only fish and chips shops in the area to have been certified by the MSC.