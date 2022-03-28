Lancaster chippy scores 2 out of 5 for food hygiene
A Lancaster fish and chip shop ‘must improve’ after receiving 2 out of 5 for its food hygiene standards following a recent inspection.
By Debbie Butler
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:35 pm
Neptune Chippy at Scotforth Road was rated on February 18, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Businesses are rated from 5 to 0 with a 5 rating being the highest.
A score of 2 means some improvement is necessary.
Meanwhile, The Eagles Head pub at Over Kellet received a rating of 4 – also awarded on February 18.