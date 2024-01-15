Lancaster chippy boss to take on triple marathon challenge for children’s cancer charity
Hodgson's Chippy in Prospect Street this year mark 26 years in business, and Nigel has decided once again to try and raise money for Children with Cancer UK.
He will be running a trio of events this year - the London Marathon, the Edinburgh Marathon and the Tower to Castle Ultra (which is 30 miles).
"Last year was such a great year for us, regarding fundraising," Nigel said. "We raised over £10,000 for Children with Cancer UK.
"We were so fortunate to have been sponsored and financially supported by friends, suppliers and customers too.
"Whilst I may be a year older, I still feel that with the right training plan, a healthy diet - which is where [wife] Linda excels - and the support of all my sponsors - this year will too can be a great one."
Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.
For 35 years, Children with Cancer UK has funded much needed research into the causes of childhood cancers, and the development of better, kinder treatments as well as funding initiatives that support children and their families through cancer treatment and beyond.
"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them," Nigel said.
"Over the years we have been passionate about fundraising and have supported many different charities and local causes.
"The work that CWC UK actually does is admirable."
You can support Nigel online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-hodgson8