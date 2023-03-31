Lancaster chippy boss to do London Marathon and Great North Run to raise £10k for charity

Nigel Hosgson said they decided to support Children with Cancer UK, with an aim of raising £10,000, to mark the Prospect Street takeaway's 25th year in business.

As part of the celebrations, Nigel will be running a duo of events: the 2023 TCS London Marathon in April, and then the Great North Run in September.

"Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer," Nigel said.

Nigel Hodgson is running the London Marathon and the Great North Run.

"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them.

"Over the years we have been passionate about fundraising and have supported many different charities and local causes.

"The work that CWC UK actually do is admirable.

"Let’s join forces and help raise lots of money for this amazing charity."

Nigel has already raised almost £6,000 of their £10,000 target.