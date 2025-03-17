Lancaster Castle to host UK’s first beer festival to take place in a prison

Lancaster will play host to the UK’s first, and only, craft beer festival to take place in a prison, in a castle, in May this year.

It will be held in the A-Wing area of the former prison inside the walls of Lancaster Castle.

Long-standing craft beer fans and newcomers alike will have an exceptional choice of beers to taste and try from some of our region’s top brewers.

Guests will also have unrivalled and private access to the former prison within Lancaster Castle, with four sessions taking place across three days from Thursday May 15 to Saturday May 17.

The event is headlined by four of the area's finest craft breweries – Lune Brew Co from Galgate, Farm Yard Brew Co from Cockerham and Lakes Brew Co and Fell Brewery from Kendal, all joined by an array of respected brewers from the north west and beyond.

Unlike more traditional beer festivals, this is a boutique and unique celebration of craft beer, more akin to a wine tasting than hearty quaffing.

The team aims to provide a chance to discover the full diversity of flavours and styles craft beer can offer, from chocolate-infused porters and coffee-flavoured stouts to bramble and berry-filled sour beers and zippy, tropical IPAs, each providing something different and distinctive to please any palate.

Each of the four partner breweries will be semi-incarcerated in their own cells, with members of the brewery teams on hand to introduce, explain and discuss their beers with you and, of course, pour them for you too.

The extended guest beer area is set behind heavy bars in the high-security area.

The event has been organised and curated by the team behind sister pubs the Stonewell Tap, The White Cross and Merchants 1688, their long-standing reputation in Lancaster’s craft scene ensuring a selection of the very best beers.

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians including Maggie Murray, Molly Warburton, Amy Rae, vinyl spin-master J-Me, plus Scot and Andy from Sold to the Sky.

Food will be from the city favourite, Wrap Ninjas.

The festival is the first of its kind in the UK.

HMP Lancaster Castle released its last official prisoner in 2011 and is now home to the Police Museum, Witches’ Exhibition and castle courtyard, with sustenance provided throughout the year by Atkinsons of Lancaster.

Tickets and full information are available from https://behindbarscbf.co.uk/ and behindbarscbf.co.uk