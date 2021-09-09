Lancaster & Carnforth Aldi among stores looking to hire staff

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket said it is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £61,000.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as stock assistant and caretaker - all the way up to store manager, which commands an annual salary from £47,080 to £61,400 (based on a 48 hours per week contract).

Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Preston, Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, Longridge, Lancaster and Carnforth.

And on the Fylde coast, the supermarket is recruiting for staff in its Blackpool, St Annes, Cleveleys and Fleetwood stores.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Lancashire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success.”